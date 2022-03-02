Weight loss seminars scheduled for March

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars entitled “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The first in-person seminar will be March 9 at 6:30 p.m. and the second, an online seminar, will be March 28, also at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the Mooresville center, which is at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300. Those interested in either seminar are encouraged do secure their reservation early as space fills quickly.