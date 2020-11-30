 Skip to main content
Weight loss seminars set for December
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman will hold free monthly education seminars entitled, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.”

The free December online seminars will be held Dec. 9 and 21 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman in Mooresville. Those wishing to participate are encouraged to secure their online reservation early.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman, will explain both surgical and non-surgical weight-loss procedures including: adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program.

A question-and-answer period will follow these presentations.

If unable to attend this seminar, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout 2021, or there is a pre-recorded online seminar that can be viewed at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com.

To register for these free seminars or to receive additional information, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com for upcoming dates and times.

