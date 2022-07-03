Weight loss seminars set for July

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars, Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.

The first in-person seminar will be July 13 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar will be July 25 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the center, located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, in Mooresville. Those interested in participating are encouraged to secure reservations for either seminar early as space fills quickly.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will explain both surgical and non-surgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program. A question and answer period will follow these presentations.

If unable to attend these seminars, there will be additional monthly ones throughout the year. For more information and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com, or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).