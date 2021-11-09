Weight loss seminars set for November

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The first in-person seminar will be Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar will be Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the center, located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, in Mooresville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Heider, M.D., the center’s medical director, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures, and a medically-supervised weight-loss program. A question and answer period will follow.

If unable to attend these seminars, there will be additional monthly seminars in December and throughout 2022, or you may view a prerecorded online seminar at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com.

For more information and to register for these free seminars, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com, or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).