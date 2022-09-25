Weight loss seminars set for October

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.”

The first in-person seminar will be Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar will be Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman, 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, in Mooresville. Be sure to secure your reservation for either seminar early as space fills quickly.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically supervised weight-loss program. A question and answer period will follow these presentations. If unable to attend, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout the year. For more information and to register, visit FindAHealthyWeight.com/Lake-Norman or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762.).