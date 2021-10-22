Welborn crowned Mooresville High homecoming queen

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Chloe Elise Welborn was crowned Mooresville Senior High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at the homecoming game. Welborn received the honor on Oct. 8 and she was escorted by David Bowles. She is the daughter of Jill Parker and Matthew Welborn. Welborn is looking forward to attending college in the fall. She is planning on becoming a physician's assistant in emergency care.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.