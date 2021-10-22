 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welborn crowned Mooresville High homecoming queen
0 Comments
alert top story

Welborn crowned Mooresville High homecoming queen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
mooresville homecoming.jpeg

Chloe Elise Welborn was crowned Mooresville High School homecoming queen.

 Photo used with permission

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Chloe Elise Welborn was crowned Mooresville Senior High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at the homecoming game. Welborn received the honor on Oct. 8 and she was escorted by David Bowles. She is the daughter of Jill Parker and Matthew Welborn. Welborn is looking forward to attending college in the fall. She is planning on becoming a physician's assistant in emergency care. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Trump goes to court to get his Twitter back

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics