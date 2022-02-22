Well-Equipped Period collecting needed supplies, addressing stigma

Nearly six years ago, Kendra Intihar was talking with a friend who lives in Caldwell County and a project the friend was working on struck a chord with Intihar.
Her friend told her about a drive to collect women’s hygiene products and it lit a spark for Intihar. “I thought, my gosh, I bet there’s a need around here,” she said.
It was a big step for a woman who was hesitant to say the word “tampon” out loud just a few years ago. She said now she realizes talking about the need for feminine hygiene products is taking away the stigma. In turn, she said, that opens people’s eyes to the need in the community and the way local people can help fill that need.
After making some calls to local agencies, she learned there is indeed a need for this kind of effort. “One in four women in Iredell County will struggle to afford these essential health items, and one in five will miss work or school because she doesn’t have access to period products,” Intihar said.
And with that, Well-Equipped Period was born.
“The mission of the campaign is to restore dignity to our most vulnerable neighbors by providing access to free period products in the greater Lake Norman area. Since 2017, we’ve provided over 100,000 products to our partnering organizations,” she said.
Now in its sixth year, Intihar said, it has collected tens of thousands of products for a number of local organizations. “This drive gets these essential products into the hands of those who need them the most by supplying our local schools, pantries and shelters with what they need to help our neighbors,” she said.
The drive runs through the end of February.
Well-Equipped Period goes beyond feminine hygiene products, Intihar said. Some organizations expressed the need for bras and panties, so those items can be donated as well.
Intihar said she bases her collection efforts on what the 10 organizations say is most needed.
And the organizations on the receiving end say this drive makes a tremendous impact.
“We are so thankful to be a recipient of this campaign. With the large number of women and young girls that we serve on a yearly basis this donation makes a huge impact. We are very fortunate to be able to provide our guests with basic necessities and hygiene products during their time at My Sister’s House, and this is made possible through community support such as this,” said Emily Cowan, victim’s advocate at My Sister’s House, the shelter for battered women in Iredell County.
My Sister’s House is one of the 10 agencies that will be receiving donations through the campaign.
The others are Hope of Mooresville (HOMe), Mooresville Kindness Closet, FeedNC, A21, Hope Vibes Inc., Mooresville Graded School District, Maidens and Matrons, Lula Bell’s and Hope House Foundation.
Intihar said the people in Iredell County have been supportive of this collection effort, and several businesses, organizations, churches, neighborhoods and individuals have stepped up to collect supplies and/or serve as collection spots. Some of those include The Organic Nest, Dance Davidson, WDAV, The Cove Church and the Waterlynn and Curtis Pond neighborhoods.
“This just keeps growing,” Intihar said.
Mooresville High School is taking part in Well-Equipped Period through a student-led initiative.
Intihar said there are various donation locations throughout the area. Donations, she said, should not be dropped off at the various recipient locations. “We have to go through the donations and get them to the organizations with different needs,” she said.
Intihar said there are a number of ways people can donate such as Venmo at well-equipped-period, Amazon wish list, https://amzn.to/3G6XRQB or through cash or check. Contact Intihar at keintihar@davidson.edu. To find out about drop off locations, contact Intihar.