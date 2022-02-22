Well-Equipped Period collecting needed supplies, addressing stigma

Now in its sixth year, Intihar said, it has collected tens of thousands of products for a number of local organizations. “This drive gets these essential products into the hands of those who need them the most by supplying our local schools, pantries and shelters with what they need to help our neighbors,” she said.

The drive runs through the end of February.

Well-Equipped Period goes beyond feminine hygiene products, Intihar said. Some organizations expressed the need for bras and panties, so those items can be donated as well.

Intihar said she bases her collection efforts on what the 10 organizations say is most needed.

And the organizations on the receiving end say this drive makes a tremendous impact.

“We are so thankful to be a recipient of this campaign. With the large number of women and young girls that we serve on a yearly basis this donation makes a huge impact. We are very fortunate to be able to provide our guests with basic necessities and hygiene products during their time at My Sister’s House, and this is made possible through community support such as this,” said Emily Cowan, victim’s advocate at My Sister’s House, the shelter for battered women in Iredell County.