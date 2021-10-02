 Skip to main content
Well-known Mooresville resident celebrates 100th birthday
Well-known Mooresville resident celebrates 100th birthday

Margaret Goodrum recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

On Sept. 28, Margaret Goodrum joined the elite population of centenarians, and celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at TerraBella Lake Norman.

Goodrum was born in 1921 in nearby Rowan County. Her family has had a long-standing impact on Mooresville. Her parents owned and operated Christie’s Texaco on Main Street in Mooresville for more than 50 years. She has had several jobs over the years having worked at Raylass Department Store, Burlington Industries, and she retired from the Draymore Manufacturing Plant after 32 years of loyal service.

After retirement, along with her son Freddie and daughter-in-law Ruth, Goodrum helped run the popular Sea Shell Pet Shop on North Main Street in Mooresville for many years. As one prominent local real estate agent commented about her sales skills at the pet shop, “I went in to buy a puppy and I came home with a puppy and a year’s supply of puppy supplies.”

Goodrum is a lifelong Mooresville resident and continues to enjoy visiting with family and engaging with all of her friends socially at TerraBella Lake Norman senior living community. Still as spry and active as she has always been, her goals are to stay healthy and active as she plans for another big celebration of her 101st birthday next year.

Goodrum
