'We're passionate about the work we do'

Serving the community by providing mental health counseling in a gentle and compassionate manner is what CareNet Counseling has been doing in Iredell County since 1998, and is celebrating its 50 years of care in North Carolina.

As noted on the website, their mission is to “improve the health of the mind, body, spirit and community through spiritually integrated counseling, psychotherapy, research and education, helping their clients achieve, restore and maintain mental wellness which improves their overall health.”

A division of Wake Forest Baptist, CareNet Counseling came out of the chaplain’s department of the hospital years ago when people would go to the hospital and have conversations with the chaplains, said Regional Director Cindy H. Ray, MS LCMHC. “They loved it and they’d go back to their communities and would say ‘I want to talk to somebody like that again’, so the hospital began providing seminary trained mental health counselors. There are 70 therapists in our group across the state.”

With a combination of the growth of the area, along with the effects of COVID-19, there has been a major increase in the need for their counseling services.

Ray shared that “Blue Cross/Blue Shield said mental health coverage was up 700%. So we are all at our max and have waiting lists.”

Therefore, this is one reason why they are working to raise funds, shared Neal Howes, the local community outreach person for CareNet. “The demand is growing. This office needs to hire more people. Mooresville is growing.”

While affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist, Howes pointed out that each office is not funded by the hospital. Each is independently supported.

“We are self-sustaining, each office is,” Howes said. And each “has to raise their own funds. We are the Central Piedmont Region,” he pointed out.

Ray and two additional full-time counselors serve in the Mooresville office, located on East McLelland Avenue, and she noted that she also goes to Statesville a couple days a month and sees people there as well.

She noted that First Baptist Church Mooresville owns the building where they are located locally and that the First Baptist Church Statesville provides her office space in that location. Therefore, they are rent free; however, with the growing needs of the community, along with the growing demands upon CareNet Counseling, the need for additional funds has grown as well.

“We need money to help people who can’t afford counseling,” shared Ray. “We need some client aid money so that people that fall between the cracks,” can be helped. She noted that “a lot of times pastors will call us and say we can pay this much, but people need more than two or three sessions sometimes” thus the need for additional funds to provide that aid.

While no specific fundraising event is planned at the current time, they are reaching out through word of mouth and directing people to their website asking for financial assistance. Without the manpower to hold a big fundraiser, Howes said, “I’m trying to direct people to the website right now. So the main thing is if you take a look at carenetnc.org and you go to Central Piedmont,” then people can both donate online and learn more about them.

People may also donate with a check by making it out to CareNet and mailing to 146 E. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, NC 28115.

Their goal is to raise $100,000 for current needs.

There are three therapists that serve in the Mooresville office, Ray noted, including herself, Stacey Steck, MDiv LMFT (licensed marriage family therapist) and Rebecca Setzer, MDiv LCMHC (licensed mental health).

“We offer counseling for depression and anxiety, mood disorders and personality disorders. I have one therapist (Stacey) that is a marriage and family therapist so he does a lot of couples work, premarital and couples and then he can work with families too. And then Rebecca can work with teenagers and young people and individuals. I see a lot of women, I see men too, individual counseling, and a lot of our clients are driven here by their physician,” Ray shared.

The pandemic not only changed the number of individuals reaching out for counseling, but it also changed the way that counseling has taken place, as virtual counseling sessions were conducted.

“We’ve been real busy the past two years, and we had to switch and go to virtual for most of our sessions,” Ray said.

She has been seeing people in person once again, but she noted that the virtual sessions enabled her to be able to talk with people who have been referred to her beyond Iredell County.

“It’s been very effective,” she shared. “And people have come to virtual counseling who probably wouldn’t have come to the office.”

Both Ray and Howes are dedicated to their roles with CareNet Counseling as are all those who serve at one of the counseling locations. Ray stressed that “it’s important for people to know how big we are across the state and how long we’ve been doing this and our dedication and commitment. We’ve been in Iredell County almost 25 years now and had a presence. We’re passionate about the work we do and the people that we see.”

Being a therapist is a second career for Ray as she shared that 20 years ago she went back to graduate school and had herself been helped and served by pastoral counseling.

“So God kind of tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘you can do this work.’ It was quite an adventure and I got a real world class education in Loyola University Maryland, and so it’s been following God since then. I’m just real passionate about the work that happens between two people in this room. It’s kind of a holy experience, a front row to see God working in people’s lives.”

Ray received her Master of Science degree in pastoral counseling and then continued for two years at Wesley Seminary, a program through Pheiffer University.

For Howes, his commitment can be seen twofold as he noted he has been raising funds since he was 12-years-old, attending community functions and learning those skills from his dad. He continued raising funds for various causes in college and afterward. “I’ve always been blessed to motivate and to raise funds,” he shared.

Serving as a caregiver to two wives, both whom he lost to cancer, and as a caregiver to his mother-in-law, as well as additional health issues of his own including the loss of his hearing in one ear at an early age, being diagnosed as bi-polar and receiving treatment, he noted he “has been there, not drastically, but I’ve been there” when it comes to feeling depressed and seeing the toll it takes. But he noted that “you’ve got two choices, you either stick your head in the ground or keep on running.”

So he kept moving forward, and after retirement while looking for something to do, Howes heard Ray speak about CareNet at the church they both attend, they talked and he got onboard. He is trying to raise awareness and help with their current and long-term needs. But when it comes to raising the funds, he is quick to say “it’s ‘we’ not ‘I’. It takes everybody.”

For those considering or actively seeking help, Ray said she would encourage people by telling them, “it’s not as scary as they might imagine and that we’re a safe place for them to talk about and not judgmental, and that it is about gentleness and compassion. We work with the faith they bring. We’re not evangelists or anything like that. We work with what the person brings to us and try to strengthen that whole mental health side of it.”

While Howes said he knows there are many causes out there, he stressed that, “the trouble is, the demand is growing. We’ve all heard about it. Depression. We need to hire more people, period. We need to hire more people because the area’s growing, there’s more demand.

When you’re working 70 hours a week, as he noted Ray is doing, sometimes, that’s demanding, and “it’s not good for her. It’s not good for anybody.”

Asking for help is “a sign of strength,” Ray said, and when she tells people that, she said, “you can kind of see people relax when you say it’s OK for you to be here. It means you’re strong. You know you can’t do it all.”

CareNet is there to help, as Howes pointed out. “If you take a look at the name. Care — We care, and Net — everyone needs a safety net.”

For those wanting to schedule an appointment, they can call 704-871-1712 or visit www.carenetnc.org.

Ray and Howes noted that they would be happy to visit civic or church groups or any other organizations that would like them to come and speak and provide that opportunity to learn how they can help others. Contact Ray by calling the number above.

“Individuals and loved ones are always asking what could I have done,” shared Howes. “You cannot go back, but forward, and one way is to make a donation to CareNet to help others have a positive mental health.”