West Wilson Avenue to be closed for installation of water, sewer lines
West Wilson Avenue to be closed for installation of water, sewer lines

Beginning Monday, July 19, West Wilson Avenue will be closed in the evenings from U.S. 21 to the entrance to Country Club Apartments to facilitate the installation of water and sewer lines.

The closures will last from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until July 23. The contractor will be cutting both lanes of the roadway to tie in existing utilities. During the day, accommodations will be made to allow traffic to travel through.

While the closure is taking place, residents who live in the area will be able to get to and from their homes using West Wilson Avenue before reaching the road closure. General traffic will need to detour around the site at night while work is being performed.

