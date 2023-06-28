Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, announces its 2023-24 season, “Music for You.” The 59th season features five classical Masterworks performances, three dynamic Foothills Pops concerts, four different music genres represented on the Crossroads series, new Discovery Family Concerts, numerous community events, and education concerts.

"This season, our concerts represent not only my varied musical interests, but also the diverse musical tastes in our community. From exceptional artistic experiences on our Masterworks Series to high-quality, fun, and family-friendly programming on our Foothills Pops and newly launched Discovery Family Concerts, WPS has something for all people that love live music," stated music director Matthew Troy.

“We are thrilled to announce two new collaborative partners this season — the Catawba Science Center and the Hickory Museum of Art — to bring the new Discovery Family Concerts and the re-envisioned Crossroads series to life,” noted Executive Director Kelly Swindell. “We are grateful for the enduring generosity and support of the N.C. Arts Council, the United Arts Council of Catawba County, the City of Hickory, the N.C. Community Foundation, as well as our venue partners at Lenoir-Rhyne University, the SALT Block, and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, so that we can explore and experience these inspiring music performances together.”

"WPS creates a space for the community to experience captivating concerts featuring the exceptional talent of our guest artists and professional orchestra musicians. The talent that WPS brings to this region is truly second-to-none, and our community deserves the very highest artistic quality,” added Troy. “I am excited to extend an invitation to our entire community to be a part of the musical journey for the upcoming season. This truly is music for you."

2023-24 season highlights

Sept. 16 — Foothills Pops: Disney in Concert — “A Dream is a Wish,” 7:30 p.m. J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, Lenoir

Disney in Concert — “A Dream is a Wish” transports audiences into the musical world of classic and contemporary Disney animated feature films to discover that dreams really do come true. The magic of Disney storytelling comes to life once again and reminds us anew that anything is possible, “… if you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true.” Presentation authorized by Disney Concerts.

Sept. 21 — Side/Show, 5:30-8:30 p.m., downtown Hickory.

An evening of free, intimate performances with WPS musicians and friends spanning many musical genres. Presented in partnership with the city of Hickory and the Downtown Hickory Art Crawl.

Oct. 21 — Masterworks: Other Worlds, featuring Wu Man, Pipa, 7:30 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium, Lenior-Rhyne University, Hickory.

Experience music like no other with the Silkroad Ensemble’s Wu Man, the world’s foremost Pipa artist, performing the cinematic Concerto No. 2 for Pipa and Orchestra by Zhao Jiping. Also featured on the opening Masterworks program: Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Overture and the triumphant Pines of Rome by Respighi.

Oct. 29 — Discovery Family Concert: Magical Spooktacular, 3 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium, Hickory.

Discover musical adventures of live symphonic music and explore the magic of Halloween and music. These one-hour fun, family-themed concerts are presented in partnership with Catawba Science Center.

Nov. 2 — Crossroads: Low and Lower, cello/bass duo, 7:30 p.m., Drendel Auditorium, the SALT Block, Hickory.

If you like stringed instruments and comedy, you cannot miss this performance. A mash-up of artistry, virtuosity and satire, develops a completely new genre in answer to the question, "Cello and bass … seriously?" Presented in conjunction with L.A.T.E. hours at Hickory Museum of Art.

Nov. 18 — Masterworks: Romance and Realism featuring Dmitri Vorobriev, piano, 7:30 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium.

Presenting Rachmaninoff’s beloved romantic Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, as well as a suite from the film score of “The Gadfly” by Dmitri Shostakovich.

Dec. 1 — Foothills Pops: Holiday Spectacular, 7:30 p.m., J.E. Broyhill Center.

Everyone's favorite seasonal concert is back for an evening of holiday and winter music classics.

Jan 18, 2024 — Crossroads: Ariel Pocock and Chad Eby Jazz Combo, 7:30 p.m., Drendel Auditorium.

North Carolina’s Ariel Pocock and Chad Eby have been delighting audiences around the world for the past five years with their friendly duo interpretations of jazz standards and other music. Expect bold and whimsical twists on the familiar, lesser-known gems from jazz, film, and popular song, as well as compelling original compositions. Presented in conjunction with L.A.T.E. hours at Hickory Museum of Art.

Feb. 9, 2024 — Masterworks: Carmina Burana. Featured soloists: Sequina DuBose, soprano, Daniel Stein, tenor, and David Pershall, baritone, 7:30 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium.

One of classical music’s most spellbinding and immersive experiences, Carmina Burana is an epic, captivating choral masterpiece. A massive orchestra and huge chorus join forces for Carl Orff’s infamous ode to love, drink, and living life to the fullest. Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture opens the concert. Featuring members of the CVCC Chorus, Hickory Choral Society, Lenoir-Rhyne University A Cappella Choir, and Lenoir-Rhyne Youth Chorus.

March 7, 2024 — Masterworks: Symphonie Fantastique, featuring Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin, 7:30 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium.

Acclaimed violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins returns to perform Bruch’s Concerto No. 1 for Violin in G minor. Dame Ethel Smyth’s early 20th century rarity Overture to The Wreckers and the opulent Symphonie Fantastique by Berlioz will also be performed.

March 21, 2024 — Crossroads: KAIA String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Drendel Auditorium.

From the tango of the Rio de la Plata to the string quartets of Silvestre Revueltas, the KAIA String Quartet is an ensemble devoted to promoting the rich and colorful music of Latin America and more. Presented in conjunction with L.A.T.E. hours at Hickory Museum of Art.

April 20, 2024 — Foothills Pops: Totally Awesome '80s, 7:30 p.m., J.E. Broyhill Civic Center.

Get your Members Only jacket, wraparound sunglasses, and neon shirts ready. Jeans 'n Classics returns to perform totally rad hits from the 80s by Prince, The B-52s, Tears for Fears, Cindy Lauper and many more.

April 28, 2024 — Discovery Family Concert: “We are the Champions!”, 3 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium.

Discover musical adventures of live symphonic music and explore the inspiring and familiar music of sports and games. These one-hour fun, family-themed are presented in partnership with Catawba Science Center.

May 2, 2024 — Crossroads: Hank, Pattie, and The Current. With special guests the WPS Maestro’s Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Drendel Auditorium.

Hard-hitting bluegrass pickers who moonlight as symphonic classical musicians, Hank, Pattie, and The Current, led by banjo player Hank Smith and fiddle player and vocalist Pattie Kinlaw with Billie Feather on guitar and Stevie Martinez on bass, take an innovative twist on traditional bluegrass music and mix it with a soulful brew flavored with classical, Motown, jazz, and pop influences. With special guests the WPS’ Maestro’s Quartet. Presented in conjunction with L.A.T.E. hours at Hickory Museum of Art.

May 16, 2024 — Masterworks: Landscapes, featuring Amber Ferenz, bassoon, 7:30 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium.

The symphony’s flagship classical series concludes with two world premieres:” Kachina”, by Amber Ferenz, and a commission for orchestra of music inspired by the foothills region by American composer Daniel Perttu. Grofé’s picturesque “Grand Canyon Suite” closes the series.

Free master classes, education concerts, and community outreach performances and conversations in Hickory and throughout the greater Catawba Valley. For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony 2023-24 season of concerts and events, visit wpsymphony.org.

All programs, artists, venues, prices, and dates are subject to change.

Series subscription and ticket information

Series subscription packages and single tickets on sale. Series subscriptions offer up to 15% off the single ticket price and a reservation on your favorite seats. Flex-6 and Flex-10 packages also available.

Single ticket pricing:

Masterworks: $20, $30, $40, $50; students with valid ID $10.

Foothills Pops: $30, $40, $50; students with valid ID $10.

Crossroads: $28; students with valid ID $10.

Discovery: $5 youth younger than 12; $10 students with valid ID; $14 adult. (Note: no series subscription for Discovery Family Concerts)

Side/Show and community outreach performances are free.

The WPS Box Office is located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory.. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@wpsymphony.org.

Concert venues

Masterworks: P.E. Monroe Auditorium at Lenoir-Rhyne University, 775 6th St. NE, Hickory.

Foothills Pops: J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, 1913 Hickory Boulevard, Lenoir.

Crossroads: Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block, 243 3rd Ave. NE, Hickory.

Discovery Family Concerts: P.E. Monroe Auditorium at Lenoir-Rhyne University, 775 6th St. NE, Hickory.