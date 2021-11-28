What does Grandfather Mountain do with its fallen leaves?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The process begins with maintenance crews going throughout the park and using leaf blowers to pile the leaves up along the roadside and around easily accessible areas near the nature museum, trailheads, the Mile High Swinging Bridge and stewardship foundation offices. A crew of four then arrives to vacuum up the leaves, which are mulched in the process.

“If the leaves are not collected, they’ll clog up the storm drains,” Grindstaff said. “In the event of hard rainfall, this can lead to standing water in roadways, which is a safety hazard, or erosion. If we don’t get them up now, it makes it harder in the springtime because the snowfall compacts the leaves.”

The leaves are sucked into a 10-cubic-yard square box, which maintenance crews have filled up 29 times this year to date. Maintenance will typically fill the box up to 30 times per autumn, but Grindstaff expects his department to exceed that this year. In the past — before Tom Brady joined the team — the maintenance department used a ton truck to collect the leaves, with its record collection amount at 20 ton-truck loads.