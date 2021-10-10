What is the most important step in a job search? Have a plan

Often I’m asked what the most important step is in finding a job. The answer depends on what’s going on with the job market. Today, the most important thing job seekers should do is have a plan. The hiring landscape has greatly shifted since the last time you went through a job search. The pandemic has widened your options. It’s worth the time to put together a plan.
Start by answering a few questions about what you want to do now. Do you want to stay in the same type of job, or is it time to try something else? If you don’t know, it’s OK to ask for help understanding your interests and strengths. Talk to the friends and family who know you best. And don’t forget about the many community resources that offer services at no cost to you, like NCWorks Career Centers and nonprofits like Goodwill, that can provide career assessment and educational resources.
Transitioning between jobs is easier now. I want to bring specific focus to this point because it’s a direct result of the current labor crisis. Employers have become so much more willing to work with an applicant’s inexperience, and are willing to train. Many employers are reevaluating their hiring practice to screen possible candidates in, instead of the previous practice of screening candidates out. The possibilities now are greater than ever.
Once you’ve decided to stay in the same type of career or try a new role, you then need to look at the time investment needed for your job search. Looking for jobs, completing applications and attending interviews takes time. You must make sure to account for this time in your job search. I recommend scheduling what I call “committed time” — time that will be strictly dedicated to your job search.
Setting aside time in your schedule is crucial for your success. Think through these questions: what time of day and day of the week can you dedicate to job searching? What about time attending events where you could meet potential employers? How much time will you spend on networking and researching employers?
Then make sure that you intentionally schedule this committed time and don’t compromise. It’s far too easy to procrastinate if you don’t add it to your schedule. Show up and take the actions for which you’ve scheduled that time — research, making contacts, following up, etc. Remember, this is getting you what you want. You are worth this investment of your time. And don’t forget that it’s a job seeker’s market. You get to choose which employer is worthy of this investment of your time, effort and labor.
The final piece of your plan is to identify resources that you can use in your job search and determine how to access them. Where can you get help with finding and applying for jobs? Where can you find out about open jobs (online and otherwise)? Do you have a family member or friend who can proofread your résumé or help you practice an interview? Think about the equipment you’ll need, too — especially how you’ll access the technology needed for online applications, email and virtual job interviews.
If you already have access to these resources at home, great! If not, take advantage of the community resources available. Between COVID and the labor shortage, agencies have transformed how they provide their services, and they continue to make adjustments as they get input from the people they serve. For instance, agencies offer access to fax and computers, webcams for virtual interviews, and high-speed internet. In addition to equipment, they use virtual platforms to connect with you at your convenience. Virtual coaches can help you connect with employers, provide guidance on your resume and application, and research an employer’s work environment to see if it’s a good fit for you.
Both Goodwill and NCWorks offer assistance with the job search steps I discussed above. Online, both Indeed and LinkedIn offer training and résumé tips in addition to lists of local job openings. The best part? Many of these resources are available to job seekers at no cost.
There has never been a better time to look for a new job. It’s worth the time to plan out your options and how you’ll go about your job search. So put your plan together, take full advantage of the job market now, and get the job that always wanted.
Malla Vue is the director of the Goodwill Workforce Development Centers in Statesville and Conover. Learn more at www.careersbygoodwill.org.