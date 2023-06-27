Summertime brings sunshine, more hours outside and an increased risk of bug bites and stings. Insects like mosquitoes, ticks, bees and spiders are often harmless, but sometimes their bites and stings can spread disease or cause dangerous allergic reactions and infections.

An insect bite releases saliva and stings release venom that can cause skin to become red, swollen and itchy. When symptoms last longer than a few days, or they become worse, medical intervention may be required.

“It's practically impossible to avoid getting bitten or stung by an insect if you spend time outside, which is why it's important to know when to get medical treatment,” says Michael Salter, M.D., primary care and family medicine physician with Lake Norman Medical Group, Internal Medicine Mooresville. “A course of antibiotics or a topical treatment may be administered depending on the intensity of the reaction to a bite or sting.”

Salter recommends seeking medical care if you experience the following:

An allergic reaction: Hives, rapid heartbeat, or swelling of the mouth, tongue and throat could indicate an allergic reaction or anaphylaxis. If you or a loved one are experiencing symptoms of an allergic reaction or anaphylaxis, which is life threatening, call 911 and administer epinephrine if it is available.

Hives, rapid heartbeat, or swelling of the mouth, tongue and throat could indicate an allergic reaction or anaphylaxis. If you or a loved one are experiencing symptoms of an allergic reaction or anaphylaxis, which is life threatening, call 911 and administer epinephrine if it is available. Cellulitis: Swollen lymph nodes and oozing pus can be symptoms of cellulitis, a non-contagious skin infection that requires antibiotics. If left untreated, it could cause sepsis.

Swollen lymph nodes and oozing pus can be symptoms of cellulitis, a non-contagious skin infection that requires antibiotics. If left untreated, it could cause sepsis. Bite from a disease carrier: Ticks can carry Lyme disease and mosquitoes can spread viruses through their bites like West Nile and Zika. If bitten by a disease-carrying insect and you experience symptoms like fever, fatigue or red streaks surrounding the bite, seek medical attention.

Ticks can carry Lyme disease and mosquitoes can spread viruses through their bites like West Nile and Zika. If bitten by a disease-carrying insect and you experience symptoms like fever, fatigue or red streaks surrounding the bite, seek medical attention. Flu-like symptoms: Go to the emergency room if symptoms like chills, headache, sore throat and fever last more than 48 hours after a bite or sting or if symptoms worsen rapidly.

Go to the emergency room if symptoms like chills, headache, sore throat and fever last more than 48 hours after a bite or sting or if symptoms worsen rapidly. Worsening redness: Redness usually goes away after a few days, however, if the redness spreads or red lines from the bite site develop, it could be a sign of infection.

“Wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, using insect repellents with DEET as an active ingredient and avoiding bug-infested areas are ways to better protect yourself this summer. Additionally, check your skin when you go inside to find any insects that might have attached to you or bites needing treatment,” Salter said.

If you do experience an allergic or other serious reaction to a bug bite or sting, seek immediate care. To learn about emergency services at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, visit LNRMC.com.