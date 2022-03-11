When to speak and when to write: Choosing the most effective method of communication in the workplace

No matter what your role is in your organization, at some point you will need to communicate with others. With so many communication options to choose from, you may find yourself asking: is it better to speak directly, or communicate in writing?

Most of us choose based on what is more comfortable for us personally. However, choosing whether to speak or write should be based on more than your feelings or needs. We all get in the mindset of choosing what for us is the easiest, most convenient form of communication. Today we’ll look at how to stop and consider which method most effectively conveys your message.

Keep in mind that not all people think and communicate like you do. This is tough, especially if you are delivering a difficult message, reporting an issue, or giving feedback. The person you’re communicating with may not share your preferences and tastes, so make sure you choose their style over yours. Communication expert Tony Alessandra, who has advised companies such as Apple, Ford and IBM, devised The Platinum Rule, a variation of the age-old Golden Rule: “Do unto others as they want to be done unto.”

When to speak