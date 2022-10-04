Where is the meat? United Way of Iredell launching program to help fill shortage

Food pantries and emergency food assistance organizations across the county and region are seeing meat shortages as supply chain challenges continue to affect the quantities and variety of food available.

“Inflation, including core expenses of housing, fuel and food that affect low-resourced families disproportionately, are impacting the number of individuals seeking assistance, food available through our wonderful grocery partners, and the pantry's ability to purchase meat at the same levels as in the past,” says Eric Aft, CEO at Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, the Feeding America food bank that serves most of Iredell County.

Second Harvest reports that government food sources alone will decrease by 4 million to 5 million this year.

Like most food pantries, Iredell Christian Ministries struggles to provide fresh and frozen meat to those in need.

Joy Morrison, executive director at Iredell Christian Mission said: “During the past couple of months, ICM has only been able to secure five boxes of meat at Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC each week, instead of our traditional purchase of 12 boxes. The average cost of a box of meat purchased through local vendors is about $250. That puts us at an additional $1,250 for meat purchases or donations per week. When those additional costs are not feasible, we have no choice but to cut back on the amount of meat that is given out to those in need during food distribution.

The need in Iredell County is critical, and residents need support now more than ever, FeedNC says.

“Currently, we are seeing 30 to 50 new applicants a week right now from families and fixed-income individuals who are seeking assistance,” Brittany Holbert, program director with FeedNC, says.

How to help

United Way of Iredell County is working in partnership with nine local pantries to ensure that there is an adequate supply of meat available. Led by a generous gift from its partners at JC Steele and with the support of companies, churches, and community members, the United Way is coordinating a bulk purchase of meat.

“This is a notable example of the Unite Iredell effort being led through our local United Way," Marian Clark, president of JC Steele, says. "By working together, we can create much more impact than each of these pantries could do on their own.”

“Join us," Nelson Granade, pastor at First Baptist Church of Statesville — Davie Avenue says. "One hundred percent of your gift will go directly towards ensuring our friends and neighbors have access to the food necessary to keep their family healthy as our economy adjusts to the disruptions of the last few years.”

First Baptist also has made a lead gift as a way of challenging other faith communities to join it in filling the need.

“Congregations are often the first to see a community need, as folks come to us when resources are down,” Granade said. “We realize that we can do more by working together, so we decided to lead out in the ‘Where’s the Meat?’ campaign.”

To make a financial gift, visit bit.ly/IredellMeat, text MEAT to 41444, or mail a check to United Way of Iredell County, P.O. Box 1312, Statesville NC 28687. On the check, write “Meat” in the memo line so that the gift will be correctly designated to the effort.

The following beneficiaries of the “Where’s the Meat” campaign are accepting in-kind donations. Call them with questions about what an acceptable donation is and how to donate:

Iredell Christian Ministries, 704-924-6700.

Landmark Relief, 704-873-9701.

Matthew 25 Ministries, 704-546-5859.

Iredell COAST, 704-380-0203.

FeedNC, 704-660-9010.

Fifth Street Ministries, 704-872-4045.

The Christian Mission — Mooresville, 704-664-2357.

Yokefellow Ministry of Greater Statesville, 704-872-7677.