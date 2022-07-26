Whitfield recognized for dedicated service to auxiliary

Whitfield was awarded a certificate of appreciation for her 34 years of dedicated service. She has been with the auxiliary since she started at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in 1988 where she held the position of community and patient relations coordinator. During her tenure, she assisted in growing the organization from a small group to more than 150 members in its prime. Whitfield has relinquished her auxiliary duties as of June 2022 and a new hospital liaison has been named.