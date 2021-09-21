Whittington will not seek re-election to Mooresville Town Board

It was during this public meeting Monday that demographer Blake Esselstyn mentioned Whittington did not intend to run in 2022 when discussing the number of incumbents as it related to new ward maps. “Since it’s pretty obvious I’m not running for re-election, I do have a couple comments,” Whittington later said with a laugh.

Mooresville’s population has increased from 32,711 in 2010 to 50,193 in 2020, according to U.S. Census data. To achieve true equality among the town’s four wards, each ward should have between 11,921-13,176 people, Mitchell told the Board earlier this month. Ward 1, represented by Commissioner Eddie Dingler and Ward 4, represented by Commissioner Lisa Qualls have a higher number of people than currently acceptable and Ward 2, represented by Commissioner Thurman Houston and Ward 3, represented by Whittington, have a fewer number of people than the acceptable amount. Commissioners Gary West and Bobby Compton represent at-large seats.

Ward 3 and 4 seats are up for election this year but filing for those races has been delayed because of these redistricting issues that could change the borders of the wards, the town has said. The 2022 Municipal Election filing dates for Board Commissioners for Wards 3 and 4 begin Jan. 3 at noon and close Jan. 7, according to the town.