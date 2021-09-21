Whittington will not seek re-election to Mooresville Town Board

Mooresville Board of Commissioner Barbara Whittington confirmed Tuesday she will not seek re-election next year to represent the town’s Ward 3. Whittington, first elected to the board in 2017, said she plans to “take my life a little easier, honestly,” after recently experiencing some health concerns.
Whittington, 77, did not elaborate on the nature of her health concerns and instead reflected on her one board term with positivity. “I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to serve the people of Ward 3 and actually, I got to do many things I normally would not have had the opportunity to do,” Whittington said during a phone interview Tuesday. “I would like to give someone else the same enjoyment that I’ve had.”
A Mooresville native, she worked for the town as a general administration manager and clerk and eventually retired in 2001 as the assistant town manager. Due to the town’s growth, the responsibilities of serving on the Board of Commissioners became more and more time consuming, she said. “Things have changed,” Whittington said. “The town has grown.”
The town’s population has grown so much -- an increase of more than 50 percent in just 10 years, according to 2020 U.S. Census data -- the town’s four voting wards must be re-districted to restore the balance of equality and return to acceptable size ranges, according to Adam Mitchell, an attorney with Tharrington Smith in Raleigh. Mitchell attended Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting to discuss several proposed new ward maps.
It was during this public meeting Monday that demographer Blake Esselstyn mentioned Whittington did not intend to run in 2022 when discussing the number of incumbents as it related to new ward maps. “Since it’s pretty obvious I’m not running for re-election, I do have a couple comments,” Whittington later said with a laugh.
Mooresville’s population has increased from 32,711 in 2010 to 50,193 in 2020, according to U.S. Census data. To achieve true equality among the town’s four wards, each ward should have between 11,921-13,176 people, Mitchell told the Board earlier this month. Ward 1, represented by Commissioner Eddie Dingler and Ward 4, represented by Commissioner Lisa Qualls have a higher number of people than currently acceptable and Ward 2, represented by Commissioner Thurman Houston and Ward 3, represented by Whittington, have a fewer number of people than the acceptable amount. Commissioners Gary West and Bobby Compton represent at-large seats.
Ward 3 and 4 seats are up for election this year but filing for those races has been delayed because of these redistricting issues that could change the borders of the wards, the town has said. The 2022 Municipal Election filing dates for Board Commissioners for Wards 3 and 4 begin Jan. 3 at noon and close Jan. 7, according to the town.
The election for Ward 3 and 4 seats will be held later in 2022. Meanwhile, West who is seeking re-election to the Board, will face candidates Lox Leach and Mike Cabe on the primary ballot Oct. 5 to narrow down the contest to two candidates for the Nov. 2 ballot. Mayor Miles Atkins has filed to run for re-election on the Nov. 2 ballot, as well.