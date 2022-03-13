Why I became a social worker

Here we are in March 2022, and it’s Social Work Month. I was asked to write a blog post about my experience as a social worker. I was honored to take on the assignment of sharing my experience. If you ask any social worker about why they chose social work, I’m sure you will have an inspirational story.

I feel all of us social workers have landed in this profession because of either an experience we have gone through, an experience someone close to us has gone through or because we are natural helpers.

Growing up I observed my mom, who was chronically ill, lose her health insurance. At the time I was a freshman in college, and I had no idea what those implications looked like or how to help in that situation. My mom ended up having her life turned upside down due to lack of health care. She needed care she wasn’t getting and there were financial implications that came with it.