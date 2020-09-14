Widows and widowers to be treated to ice cream

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A drive-thru ice cream social for widows and widowers will be held Sept. 26 from 2:30-4 p.m. at Broad Street United Methodist Church, 355 S. Broad St., Mooresville. Widows and widowers are invited to come through and receive a complimentary ice cream and get the scoop on Felicity Manor.

So organizers can know how many to prepare for, those attending are encouraged to register at felicitymanor.weebly.com and fill out the required information under ‘Come for the Scoop!’

Masks and social distancing will be observed during the event.

In addition to ice cream, information about Felicity Manor, a future family care facility for widows in Mooresville and Felicity Manor Gives Back, will be distributed. Attendees can also sign up at this time to receive something year-round through Give Back.