Wild animals of the roadways from Mooresville to Statesville and beyond

I spend a fair amount of time on the roadways in and around Iredell County and the Lake Norman area. In this time, I have seen my fair share of beautiful scenery, oddities, outrageous sights, the unexplainable, but the most interesting of all are the wild animals. I read not long ago how maniac conservationists decided it would be constructive to release packs of “red” wolves into the North Carolina wilderness.
Had this been the year 1450 or so where there were actually still woods for these carnivores to roam, sharing the rich hunting lands with the Eastern Siouans, then it would sound like a splendid idea. But times have changed with the evolution of a different kind of animal, the subdivision, decimating their habitat. Along the roadways, I swear I have seen at least two dead wolves, but red they were not. I can’t be positive, but to me, they looked a healthy shade of gray, twice as large as a red wolf with teeth the size of steak knives.
The reality of seeing a beast so large and in my active imagination, ferocious, destroys my desire to ever enjoy the wild hiking trails that meander through the county.
One day leaving Mooresville and heading west, I took I-77 north until reaching I-81 due to inclement weather. I traveled this way for the simple fact that the trip along that route more or less avoided the treacherous mountain passes littered with stranded and abandoned cars and SUVs in the snow like the doomed Donner expedition.
It was on this particular day that I drove past a fallen black bear with claws large enough to take the door off a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan. It was sad to see the beautiful creature killed despite my acrotophobia, combined with my phagophobia and partial Zoophobia depending on the predator.
Along the roadways, I have not only seen slaughtered animals but living too, white-tailed deer, Eastern gray squirrel, Dekay’s brown snake, a cottontail, coyote, even a few foxes, but it is the dead animals that I remember most. It seems the dead ones have been the largest, especially the wolves, mutant deer, a possible cougar, and I swear I even may have seen a Carnufex. The word Carnufex in Greek means “butcher,” and this prehistoric reptile-like creature from the Triassic period, thought to be long extinct, was the precursor to the modern crocodile growing to be 10 feet long and 500 pounds.
And it just so happens that between 250 and 200 million years ago, this crocodylomorph roamed the wilds of Iredell County. And I was sure I saw a living one if only for a moment. It was cutting me off in a faded Levi’s denim blue-colored pickup, but I realized that it was another of the wilder animals that have inhabited Iredell County, the Homo sapien, an abounding species of primate delineated by their bipedalism and wanton disregard of common roadway courtesies.
North Carolina, in general, is home to a rich diversity of animals with over 1,000 nongame species. This means that they are not hunted for sport, food, or fur and cannot be harvested for commercial purposes or human entertainment. Those that do harm nongame animals receive savage fines, and it is rumored they are put into stocks on the courthouse steps of Statesville and Mooresville respectively.
One can argue that driving along the roadways of Iredell County is a North American safari equal in excitement and wonder to Chobe National Park or even Kruger National Park. What say you?
Greg Evans is the associate director of communications at King University in Bristol, Tennessee.