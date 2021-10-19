Wild Watch provides educational enrichment to first grade students

“My passion is to share my love for the environment to schoolchildren,” Petrilla said.

That same passion is palpable to the kids with whom Petrilla shares the Wild Watch program each month. When she enters the classroom, the children’s faces immediately light up, and the excitement and intrigue continue as Petrilla presents her lesson for the month.

“The rules of Wild Watch are we always go outside, we always share with our classmates, and we always start and end with a song,” Petrilla said.

The program began in August with the children learning about the importance of making observations and scientific inquiry. During each lesson, the kids stay engaged by waving their arms like a tree, peering through magnifying glasses in nearby gardens or by singing the Wild Watch song.

The itinerary through the rest of the school year sees children learning about what plants need to survive, using tools to learn about geography and mapmaking, recognizing the needs of animals and learning about the different types of soils. In April, the program culminates in a field trip to Grandfather Mountain to see the mountain’s plants and animals up close and to learn about the different ways people work to protect and improve their environments.