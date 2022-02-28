Wildcats advance to elite eight after knocking off Watauga, 55-44

BOONE — Lake Norman head coach McKenzie Graham and the rest of her staff armed themselves with a couple of small cups of water and braced themselves for what they figured would be an ambush from the girls in the locker room.
They were right.
As soon as the coaches came around the corner, they were hit from all sides by a celebratory shower and loud cheers of excitement from the Wildcats. Those cheers eventually evolved into a unified chant.
“Why not us!?”
“Why not us!?”
“Why not us!?”
After taking down the top seed in the 4A West bracket, Watauga (24-4), 55-44 on the road Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats (24-3) stand as one of the last eight teams in North Carolina still playing. The belief of "why not us?" is well-warranted.
“I can’t even describe the feeling. … Emotions are all over the place,” Graham said. “To upset the No. 1 team like that? The girls are really excited.”
There’s plenty of reason for the Wildcats to be excited. For just the second time in the school’s 20-year history, Lake Norman’s girls basketball team has advanced to the fourth round of the state playoffs with their first trip coming all the way back in 2010.
Adding to that, the ’Cats got to exact a bit of revenge on Watauga on their way to the regional semifinals. The Pioneers were one of just three teams to defeat Lake Norman during the regular season, downing them 49-46 in overtime back on Dec. 3.
“It definitely felt better winning today knowing that it was a revenge game,” Graham said. “It makes it that much sweeter. We felt like we had opportunities to win the first time we saw them, and we lost it for ourselves.
“We wanted that revenge, and we came out here and got it today.”
A big part of the reason the Wildcats blew an eight-point fourth-quarter lead in their first meeting with Watauga was leading scorer Kirsten Lewis-Williams fouling out in the final period. She had 12 points in the game.
On Saturday, she had seven points in the fourth quarter alone, knocking down five clutch free throws in the final 2:21 to help seal the victory for her team. She finished the game with a team-high 15 points and, perhaps more important, registered zero fouls in the final quarter despite having three to start it.
“We knew this was going to be a close game, so we had to be careful with her in the fourth,” Graham said. “But Adason (Buoniconti), Addison (Sirianni), and Madison (Saunders) all stepped up and handled the pressure.”
On the offensive end in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats made just one field goal, a Lewis-Williams layup with 6:21 to play. The rest of the damage they did came at the foul line, making 10 of their 16 free throw attempts in the final eight minutes.
In total, Lake Norman generated 22 free throws in the second half, largely due to a methodical approach on the offensive end that saw the ’Cats toss the ball around the three-point arch in an effort to wear out the Pioneer defense and find easy looks for Aly Wadkovsky on the interior.
“We don’t go to that offense to stall; it helps us get into a rhythm,” Graham said. “But it was also one of those moments that the clock was on our side, so as long as we could take care of the basketball, it would work.”
Wadkovsky finished the game with 13 points, but also drew eight fouls during the game. However, she was uncharacteristically bad from the foul line, making just five of her 10 attempts, well below her season average of 73%.
This offensive approach kept Watauga at bay for the entirety of the second half, leading by double digits for a vast majority of the final 16 minutes of play.
That lead was built not on the offensive end, however. It was the Wildcats' defense that shined throughout the game as they sometimes found it hard to generate points on the other end.
The strong defense really kicked in over the final six minutes of the first half, as Lake Norman kept the Pioneers from making a single shot during the final 6:45 of the second quarter. The defense turned into offense as the Wildcats outscored Watauga 17-3 in that span to turn an 18-13 deficit into a 30-21 lead at halftime.
“We played good solid defense all game long,” Graham said. “They hit some threes in the fourth to make it closer, but we knew this game would be won on defense.”
Lake Norman continued the stellar work on the defensive end into the second half as ’Cats worked to keep the Pioneers at arm’s length. In the end, the 44 points they allowed Saturday afternoon was the lowest offensive output of the season for Watauga.
Now the Wildcats sit just three wins from winning their first ever state championship. For the right to go to the West region finals, they will have to travel down Interstate 77 and pull off another upset, this time of the No. 2 seed, Charlotte Catholic. The Cougars boast one of the better defenses in the state, allowing just 28.7 points per game.
That game is set to tip off at 6 p.m. Tuesday.