Wildcats capitalize on opportunities, gamble for 17-3 win over West Cabarrus

It may have not been pretty, but powered by yet another strong performance by the opportunistic Lake Norman defense, the Wildcats (5-1, 2-0 Greater Metro) were able to grind out another big conference victory on Friday night, defeating West Cabarrus (2-3, 1-1 Greater Metro) 17-3 to cap off homecoming.

However, it wasn’t as easy as the score may make it seem.

“They wanted it more than we did in the first half,” Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “Hats off to them—their kids just wanted to beat us more than we wanted to beat them, but we were able to execute well enough to go into halftime with a lead.”

The Wolverines had a chance to tie the game at seven late in the first half, but a bad snap prevented them from getting into the end zone. They were still able to manage a field goal on the drive to bring the halftime score to 7-3.

“I told them at halftime that, plain and simple, they wanted it more than us,” Oliphant added. “This was the first time we ever played their school, so I asked them how they wanted that game to be remembered.”

The play that many will remember most from Friday’s game was the first one of the second half. Lake Norman executed a surprise onside kick to steal a possession from West Cabarrus.