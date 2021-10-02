Wildcats capitalize on opportunities, gamble for 17-3 win over West Cabarrus

It may have not been pretty, but powered by yet another strong performance by the opportunistic Lake Norman defense, the Wildcats (5-1, 2-0 Greater Metro) were able to grind out another big conference victory on Friday night, defeating West Cabarrus (2-3, 1-1 Greater Metro) 17-3 to cap off homecoming.
However, it wasn’t as easy as the score may make it seem.
“They wanted it more than we did in the first half,” Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “Hats off to them—their kids just wanted to beat us more than we wanted to beat them, but we were able to execute well enough to go into halftime with a lead.”
The Wolverines had a chance to tie the game at seven late in the first half, but a bad snap prevented them from getting into the end zone. They were still able to manage a field goal on the drive to bring the halftime score to 7-3.
“I told them at halftime that, plain and simple, they wanted it more than us,” Oliphant added. “This was the first time we ever played their school, so I asked them how they wanted that game to be remembered.”
The play that many will remember most from Friday’s game was the first one of the second half. Lake Norman executed a surprise onside kick to steal a possession from West Cabarrus.
“We’ve been practicing that for a couple of weeks. I tend to know if a play is going to work before we run it in a game because we’re able to execute in practice,” Oliphant said. “I told them we would run that onside to start the second half and we would go down and score a touchdown.”
Oliphant was right on that, too. The Wildcats took the ball down the field to score after recovering the onside kick to give themselves a 14-3 lead in the middle of the third quarter. Later in the third, Lake Norman would cash in on a Wolverine turnover with a field goal to get the score its final margin of 17-3.
Friday night’s game was not free of drama, though. After the hotly contested game was finished on the field, some visiting fans expressed their displeasure with the Wildcats, hurling boos and comments from the stands at the players as they walked off the field. Oliphant decided to forgo the standard post-game talk on the field and sent his team straight to the locker room.
The Lake Norman players were the target of the Wolverine faithful due to a pair of injuries that forced players to be carted off the field.
“I hope both young men that got carted off for them are healthy, but I didn’t think anything that our guys did was intentional,” Oliphant said. “And if I thought it was intentional, they would have not gone back into the game.
“People in this day and age will never surprise me. It’s unfortunate that people don’t understand that this is a game,” he continued. “We’re going to do things first-class here and I’m sorry that they didn’t feel like we did, but it is what it is.”
Lake Norman won’t be able to dwell on the victory, or its aftermath, for long, however. Next Friday night, they face their biggest test of the season when Hickory Ridge (5-2, 3-0 Greater Metro), currently ranked 9th in the state in 4A, pays a visit to The Lake.