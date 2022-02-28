Wildcats knock off Watauga, advance to Elite Eight

On the offensive end in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats made just one field goal, a Lewis-Williams layup with 6:21 to play. The rest of the damage they did came at the foul line, making 10 of their 16 free throw attempts in the final eight minutes.

In total, Lake Norman generated 22 free throws in the second half, largely due to a methodical approach on the offensive end that saw the ’Cats toss the ball around the three-point arch in an effort to wear out the Pioneer defense and find easy looks for Aly Wadkovsky on the interior.

“We don’t go to that offense to stall; it helps us get into a rhythm,” Graham said. “But it was also one of those moments that the clock was on our side, so as long as we could take care of the basketball, it would work.”

Wadkovsky finished the game with 13 points but also drew eight fouls during the game. However, she was uncharacteristically bad from the foul line, making just five of her 10 attempts, well below her season average of 73%.

This offensive approach kept Watauga at bay for the entirety of the second half, leading by double digits for a vast majority of the final 16 minutes of play.