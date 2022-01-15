Wildcats leading scorer leaves injured, but ‘she’s fine’

MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman standout Kirsten Lewis-Williams left the game bloodied in the third quarter Friday night.
The training staff attended to her and bandaged her up but she didn’t return. The Wildcats were comfortably ahead 51-23 at that point and not in danger of allowing South Iredell to come back.
Despite the injury, Lewis-Williams still finished with a game-high 17 points in Lake Norman’s 65-45 victory. The 5-foot-10 junior guard also pulled down seven rebounds, dished out three assists and made three steals. She left the school to get stitches.
“She’s fine,” Lake Norman coach McKenzie Graham said after her team improved to 10-3 overall and 3-0 in the Greater Metro Conference. “She just got popped in the eyebrow. She cracked a smile over there near the bench and said the blood on her jersey made her look tough.”
Pursuing a loose ball in hopes of creating a fastbreak opportunity, Lewis-Williams collided with South Iredell’s Anayah Turner. The Wildcats’ leading scorer took the brunt of it.
She held her head and the blood on her face was visible as she made her way to the sideline.
Graham admired Lewis-Williams’ effort.
“That’s just how Kirsten is,” Graham said. “She’s not going to take a play off.”
Freshman Alexis Shehan came off the bench to score 14 points and grab seven rebounds for Lake Norman.
The Vikings, led by Dahmiya Horton’s nine points, kept it close for most of the first quarter.
Lewis-Williams’ pull-up jumper sparked an 8-0 run to close the period as the Wildcats pulled ahead 18-10, and she bookended it by drawing a charge.
Adason Buoniconti and Lewis-Williams each turned a steal into a bucket during the final 40 seconds, when the Wildcats’ pressure defense really started to cause havoc.
“We came out slower than I’d like to,” said Graham, whose Wildcats were playing for the first time since Dec. 30 and who had some players just getting back from COVID.
“The big second quarter propelled us. We turned it up a little bit.”
The Wildcats outscored South Iredell 21-7 in the second. Shehan spun around in close range of the basket and shot. The balled rolled around the rim and in, lifting Lake Norman to a 39-17 halftime advantage.
The lead swelled to as many as 34 in the second half.
South Iredell showed some fight. A 9-0 run — against many of the Lake Norman reserves — to cut the deficit to 57-32. The Vikings got as close as 19 but it was too little too late.
Daria Fink finished with seven points for the Vikings, and Emily Hapes, Janiya Johnson and Kayden Johnson each contributed six points.
Freshman guard Addison Sirianni tossed in 12 points and assisted four baskets for Lake Norman.
“She has so many different weapons,” Graham said. “She knocked down four 3s for us. She’s smart, a great ball handler. We put her on the other team’s best player and she defends well.”
Up next
The Wildcats are scheduled to visit Mooresville on Tuesday.
“Any rivalry game is big,” Graham said.
South Iredell (4-11, 0-4) hosts Cox Mill on Tuesday.