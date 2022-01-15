Wildcats leading scorer leaves injured, but ‘she’s fine’

Freshman Alexis Shehan came off the bench to score 14 points and grab seven rebounds for Lake Norman.

The Vikings, led by Dahmiya Horton’s nine points, kept it close for most of the first quarter.

Lewis-Williams’ pull-up jumper sparked an 8-0 run to close the period as the Wildcats pulled ahead 18-10, and she bookended it by drawing a charge.

Adason Buoniconti and Lewis-Williams each turned a steal into a bucket during the final 40 seconds, when the Wildcats’ pressure defense really started to cause havoc.

“We came out slower than I’d like to,” said Graham, whose Wildcats were playing for the first time since Dec. 30 and who had some players just getting back from COVID.

“The big second quarter propelled us. We turned it up a little bit.”

The Wildcats outscored South Iredell 21-7 in the second. Shehan spun around in close range of the basket and shot. The balled rolled around the rim and in, lifting Lake Norman to a 39-17 halftime advantage.

The lead swelled to as many as 34 in the second half.