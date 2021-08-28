Wildcats relentless rushing attack leads to win over unexpected opponent

As Lake Norman running back Caleb Douthit carried the entire opposing defense for a 26-yard gain to ice the game for the Wildcats, the players he was plowing through were not wearing North Iredell red, as was originally scheduled. They were wearing purple and being worn by a Mitchell High School team that, as of 24 hours prior to kickoff, was not meant to be travelling to Mooresville.
But that’s just how things are in a pandemic.
Despite only learning of their opponent the night before their home opener, the Wildcats used their relentless rushing attack to top the Mitchell Mountaineers 15-12 on Friday night.
“I thought the guys really, really fought,” Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “I’m just really proud of these guys. Our program definitely took a step in the right direction tonight.”
After it was determined on Thursday afternoon that North Iredell would not be able to play due to concerns with COVID-19 cases in the program, Oliphant and Lake Norman athletic director Jay Keener scrambled to find a team that also was missing an opponent. Luckily for them, Mitchell just had their third different opponent back out playing the Mountaineers.
Both coaches traded film on Friday morning. Due to this, both teams had very little time to prepare for the other’s run-heavy option offense attack.
In what turned out to be the ultimate throwback football game, in which just 15 passes were thrown for a total of 50 yards, the ‘Cats were able to grind out 270 rushing yards, averaging 7.94 yards per carry.
“I told the players and coaches that this game could be over in an hour and a half,” Oliphant said. “As the season goes on, you need to be able to run the ball. As long as we can continue to do that, we’re going to be successful.”
Douthit finished with 100 yards on the ground while sophomore speedster A.J. Baker led the team with 102 rushing yards coming on just six carries.
“A.J. is going to be special,” Oliphant said. “He sees things that other people can’t. We’re just trying to get him as many varsity reps as we can.”
In the game, the Wildcats had the ball on offense just six times, one of those being a one-play drive where they fumbled the ball away to Mitchell on a bad option pitch to start the third quarter. The Mountaineers possessed the ball just five times, but won the time of possession battle handily, 28:37-19:23.
Lake Norman’s fumble to start the second half led to a quick Mitchell touchdown that gave the Mountaineers a 12-8 lead. That lead wouldn’t last long, though, as the Wildcats responded with a 75-yard drive that was capped off by a three yard Ryan Peacock touchdown run to give the ‘Cats the 15-12 lead they would never relinquish.
In the post-game huddle, Oliphant credited his defense for making the adjustment to be able to slow down the Mountaineer offense in the second half, allowing just 75 rushing yards on 17 carries after halftime while also recovering a crucial fumble with 4:08 to play in the game at Mitchell inside the Lake Norman 35-yard line. The Mountaineers never got the ball back following the turnover.
The Mountaineers, who reside in Division 1A, were able to keep the game close thanks to their ability to run the ball, especially their quarterback, Ty Turbyfield. The junior carried the ball 26 times in the game for 157 yards and a touchdown while also throwing for another 41 yards. Turbyfill churned out 198 of his team’s 227 offensive yards.
Next week, the Wildcats will travel up the road to Statesville to take on the Greyhounds, yet another challenge for a Lake Norman team looking to continue to improve before heading into conference play.
“They’re going to be very athletic and well coached,” Oliphant said. “It’s another game against a playoff team and that’s what helps us get better.”
Kickoff in Greyhound Hollow is set for 7 p.m.