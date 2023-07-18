Mooresville native Will Aven filed Tuesday for the Ward 2 seat on Mooresville’s town board.

He will be challenging Thurman Houston, also a lifelong Mooresville resident who has held the seat since 2006.

While having one foot planted firmly in Mooresville’s small, textile-town history, Aven believes that looking to the future is the key to regaining control of what has become unbridled residential growth and traffic in the area.

“We need to think ahead and build a good foundation for the future growth of our town, and we have already gotten behind in this process,” Aven said. “We have an obligation to the future to secure needed infrastructure before projects are approved.”

He said the town should also be proactive in its approach to traffic and the state’s response to local issues. “We have to stop standing behind the statement, ‘That’s a state issue,’” Aven said. “We need to push hard for things that can be done and hold town staff accountable in their interactions with Raleigh.”

Aven currently serves on the town’s Historic Preservation Commission and is on The Mooresville Museum’s board of directors. He’s proud of his family’s deep Mooresville roots. His great-great-grandfather, Charles Victor Voils, moved to the area prior to the town’s founding in 1873 and served as mayor from 1900-1905. Aven’s great-grandfather, Claude U. Voils, was a beloved dentist in town who, along with his brother, had a Main Street dental office above the bank now occupied by On Tap. Aven’s grandfather, Claude U. Voils, Jr. was a Davidson College graduate who became a chemist in Salisbury and sat on many local boards.

“I’m the sixth generation of my family to be born in Mooresville,” said Aven, who currently lives in what was his grandparents’ home in Ward 2’s historic downtown district.

“As the owner of a historic family home, I realize that our property has increased in value over time, and I understand the need for a strong tax base, but I do not want to see families losing their homes that they have no intention of selling,” Aven said. “I have a great love of history and the preservation of our town. We need to work on preserving our historic properties.”

In deciding to seek public office, Aven said he asked himself one question: “Can I make a difference?” In other words, he said, “Can I affect change that is meaningful to our town and our lives?”

He said he will champion transparent and effective government — and he will do it without overstaying his welcome in public office. “I am not a politician, and I do not believe politics should be a career,” Aven said. “Being involved in government is a service to our community. We the people are not beholden to our government; instead, our government has the responsibility to serve us.”

Seeking to replace Miles Atkins as mayor are current Commissioner-At-Large Bobby Compton and Christopher Carney. Atkins is not seeking another term as mayor.

Four people have filed as of Tuesday morning for Compton’s seat. Thomas Anthony Tohn, Frank J. Owens Jr., Edward Lewis Karriker and Sean Kinahan are seeking to become a commisoner-at-large.

For Ward 1, incumbent Paul Edward Dingler has filed.

For three seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education, two incumbents, Kerry Sweeney Pennell and Deborah Lynne Ford Marsh have filed.

The filing period ends Friday at noon.