Williamson Road Dental Care to take part in Free Dentistry Day Saturday

Residents in the Mooresville community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Williamson Road Dental Care on Saturday.

Williamson Road Dental Care is located at 295 Williamson Road, Suite B, Mooresville.

The practice will be improving the oral health of the community as part of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Drs. Robert Barton and Malav Trivedi. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

There is increasing evidence that links oral health to overall health and well-being. The signs and symptoms of over 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer may first be detected through traditional oral examinations.