Williamson’s Chapel UMM to sponsor barbecue
The men of Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church will be sponsoring its 2021 barbecue offering pit-smoked, whole pork butts for $35 each. The typical size will be 8-10 pounds pre-cooked and will be individually wrapped.

Pre-orders are required online by Feb 14 by visiting the church’s website at www.willchapumc.org/umm. There will be no sales on pick-up day.

Pick-up will be Feb. 20 at the church, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville from 10 a.m. until noon.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit United Methodist Men’s missions and local charities including Habitat for Humanity, FeedNC and the Mooresville Christian Mission.

