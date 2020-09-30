Winners announced in the WNC Livestock Expo

Bryson Baldwin of Iredell County was among the winners of the recent WNC Youth Livestock Expo, which was held at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. The youth livestock shows were held in place of the N.C. Mountain State Fair, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Baldwin was named winner in two showings in the Junior Dairy Cattle show including Grand champion Jersey and Supreme champion.

Competitions featuring dairy cattle, meat goat, poultry, swine, wool-breed sheep, beef, dairy goat, meat-breed sheep and rabbits were held over two weekends, beginning Sept. 11. A number of safety measures were taken to ensure that the competitions followed guidelines from the CDC and state public health officials. Competitions were not open to the public, events were spread across multiple buildings, and competitors and judges were required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Others from neighboring counties were also winners, including Lucy Moore, Cindy Connolly and Lydia Wilson, all of Rowan County; and Rylea Suddreth, Isaac Lidke, Emma Vanhoy, Ella Knight and Hannah Vanhoy, all of Catawba County.