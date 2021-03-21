Winners are announced in annual youth art show

Mooresville Arts has announced in a recent release that its 17th annual Youth Art Show is currently on display at the historic train depot in downtown Mooresville. There were 115 unique and creative art pieces submitted for this year’s show.
Local young artists, grades K-12, were invited to submit one art piece into this year’s show and competition. Awards were presented by age group including K-second, grades third-fifth, grades sixth-eighth, grades ninth-10th and grades 11th-12th, and two scholarships were also presented to two 12th grade students.
Presenting sponsor, PeopleSuite Talent Solutions, supported the show overall and also sponsored a $500 senior scholarship, which was awarded to Ella Battalia of Pine Lake Preparatory School for her colored pencil piece titled, “The Spins.”
Rocky Mt. Music Co. also sponsored this year’s show, and a $200 senior scholarship was awarded to Hannah Mills of the Community School of Davidson for her sculpture, “Fish Wind Chime.”
The complete list of this year’s award winners is as follows:
Sponsored Senior Scholarships:
Ella Battalia, “The Spins,” grade 12, Pine Lake Preparatory
Hannah Mills, “Fish Wind Chime,” grade 12, Community School of Davidson
Grades 11th-12th:
First place: Grace Hoyle, “Newest Gucci Model,” grade 11, West Lincoln High School
Second place: Sarah Kadlecik, “Idea,” grade 11, Pine Lake Preparatory
Third place: Antonella Tommasi, “Finally HAPPY,” grade 12, Pine Lake Preparatory
Honorable Mention: Nicole Lafone, “The First Kiss,” grade 11, Langtree Charter Academy
Honorable Mention: Hailey Bonczek, “Modern School Supplies,” grades 11, Pine Lake Preparatory
Grades ninth-10th:
First place: Brielle Stiel, “Black and White Macaw,” grade 9, Pine Lake Preparatory
Second place: Maddie Stuber, “Dragon,” grade 9, Statesville Christian School
Third place: Kayce Taylor, “Stay in the Light,” grade 9, Statesville Christian School
Honorable Mention: Annabel Wheeler, “Excerpt from ‘Mission Conquer,’” grade 10, Langtree Charter Academy
Honorable Mention: Boden Melko, “The Pigheaded Pig,” grade 9, Langtree Charter Academy
Grades sixth-eighth:
First place: Bailey Killian, “Juliet,” grade 7, Statesville Christian School
Second place: Olivia Foster, “Graphite Shading Study,” grade 8, Langtree Charter Academy
Third place: Ansley Joyce, “Eye See You,” grade 6, The Brawley IB School
Honorable Mention: Sophie Hermeling, “Landscape,” grade 7, The Brawley IB School
Honorable Mention: Gowri Nair, “There is a Little Good in the Bad and a Little Bad in the Good,” grade 8, The Brawley IB School.
Grades third-fifth:
First place: Isla Swierad, “Fox,” grade 4, Statesville Christian School
Second place: Madeline Lynch, “Horse Gradient,” grade 4, Community School of Davidson
Third place: Chapel Swierad, “Mermaid and Fish,” grade 4, Statesville Christian School
Honorable Mention: Julian Miller, “Weaving,” grade 5, Woodland Heights Elementary
Honor Mention: Sophia Albano, “Blue Ridge Parkway Landscape,” grade 3, Woodland Heights Elementary
Grades K-second:
First place: Norah Woodward, “African Rainbow,” grade 2, Mooresville Online Academy
Second place: Jacob Stuber, “Sam,” grade 2, Statesville Christian School
Third place: Olivia Degan, “Starry Globe,” grades K-1, Coddle Creek Elementary
Honorable Mention: Scotty Robbins, “Scotty’s Super-Propeller Bot,” grade kindergarten, Park View Elementary
Honorable Mention: Zoe Teeter, “The Orange Bug ‘Clementine,’” grade 2, Statesville Christian School
Jessica DeHart serves as president of the Mooresville Arts, and in a release noted that they express their thanks to PeopleSuite Talent Solutions and Rocky Mt. Music Co. for their continuous support of the annual Youth Art Show. They also recognized the volunteers for their help in executing this show and event, as well as extending thanks to all of this year’s participating young artists for submitting their work and sharing their talent with the community.
The 17th annual Youth Art Show will be on display at the depot, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville through March 25. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Award winners are also listed on the Mooresville Arts website at www.mooresvillearts.org.