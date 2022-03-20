Winners named in 18th annual youth art show

Mooresville Arts was busy as the artwork for the 18th annual Youth Art Show and Competition was brought to the local gallery at the end of February with the show beginning March 1. Open to all students in grades K-12, 146 local students entered this year’s event.

The art will remain on display through March 24, and all are invited to visit the gallery, 103 W. Center Ave., during the hours of noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

A reception was held March 11 during which time award ribbons and cash prizes were presented to the winning artists. A panel of artists served as the judges for the competition. First, second and third place winners and two honorable mentions were named in the five age groups, and two high school seniors were presented with scholarships.

PeopleSuite, which served as the presenting sponsor, gave a $500 scholarship, and Rocky Mountain Music Co., which was also one of the show sponsors, presented a $200 scholarship.