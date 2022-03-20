Winners named in 18th annual youth art show

Mooresville Arts was busy as the artwork for the 18th annual Youth Art Show and Competition was brought to the local gallery at the end of February with the show beginning March 1. Open to all students in grades K-12, 146 local students entered this year’s event.
The art will remain on display through March 24, and all are invited to visit the gallery, 103 W. Center Ave., during the hours of noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
A reception was held March 11 during which time award ribbons and cash prizes were presented to the winning artists. A panel of artists served as the judges for the competition. First, second and third place winners and two honorable mentions were named in the five age groups, and two high school seniors were presented with scholarships.
PeopleSuite, which served as the presenting sponsor, gave a $500 scholarship, and Rocky Mountain Music Co., which was also one of the show sponsors, presented a $200 scholarship.
Thanks were expressed to the two sponsors, along with the gallery staff and volunteers “for all your time and energy in making this show a success,” said Jessica DeHart, past president of Mooresville Arts and gallery chairperson. And thanks also went out to the participating students in this year’s show. “Your talent is truly inspirational,” DeHart shared.
Winners in the various age groups, along with the name of their artwork, the school they attend and grade are as follows:
Scholarship winner, PeopleSuite’s Choice
Gianna Decastri, “I am, as I am,” Mooresville High School, 12th grade.
Scholarship winner, Rocky Mountain Music Co.’s Choice
Abigail Dozier, “Native American Wolf Painting,” Statesville High School, 12th grade.
Grades K-second
First place, Evan Walsh, “Kickbutt Man,” Statesville Christian School, second grade.
Second place, Melanie Vogel, “The River’s Way,” Lake Norman Elementary, second grade.
Third place, Teagan Mack, “Pigeon,” Rocky River Elementary, kindergarten.
Honorable mention, Avery Moorehead, “Dragon Friends,” Catawba Springs Elementary, kindergarten.
Honorable mention, Samuel E. Inkumsah, “Iron Spider Man,” Statesville Christian School, second grade.
Grades third-fifth
First place, Destiny Melton, “Listening to Music,” Statesville Christian School, fifth grade.
Second place, Ellie Wiggins, “Out of the Dark!,” Community School of Davidson, fourth grade.
Third place, Hannah Stroozas, “Sun Set,” Community School of Davidson, fourth grade.
Honorable mention, Chapel Swierad, “Nerd Fish,” Statesville Christian School, fifth grade.
Honorable mention, Olivia Moorehead, “Day in the Jungle,” Catawba Springs Elementary, third grade.
Grades sixth-eighth
First place, Rhys Dowell, “Phagophobia,” Woodland Heights Middle, eighth grade.
Second place, Psalm Park, “My Bulgae Chasing the Eclipse,” Woodland Heights Middle, eighth grade.
Third place, Eliana Grathwohl, “Heartfelt Collage,” Pine Lake Preparatory, sixth grade.
Honorable mention, Serah Ann Mobin, “The Thinking Monkey,” Brawley IB School, sixth grade.
Honorable mention, Dylan Staude, “Creativity Unleashed,” Statesville Christian School, sixth grade.
Grades ninth-10th
First place, Jack Nelson, “Birds of a Feather,” Pine Lake Preparatory, ninth grade.
Second place, Charlotte Kosinski, “Fun House,” Pine Lake Preparatory, 10th grade.
Third place, Raven Wallace, “Girl on a Swing,” Langtree Charter Upper School, ninth grade.
Honorable mention, Hannah Puckhaber, “Knitted Jelly,” Mooresville High School, ninth grade.
Honorable mention, Kaelyn James, “Kitchen,” Langtree Charter Upper School, ninth grade.
Grades 11th-12th
First place, Eli Zimmerman, “Art Teachers Dream Vest 2.0,” Langtree Charter, 12th grade.
Second place, Henry Shook, “Sweet,” Pine Lake Preparatory, 12th grade.
Third place, Parker Gates, “Hot Hot Glue,” North Iredell High School, 11th grade.
Honorable mention, Kate Vesely, “Moment in Time,” Community School of Davidson, 12th grade.
Honorable mention, Britta Nelson, “Gear Up!” Pine Lake Preparatory, 12th grade.