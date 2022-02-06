Winners named in annual winter juried exhibit

The ninth annual Winter Juried Exhibit, sponsored by Mooresville Arts, drew lots of participation as 138 submissions were received from local artists for the exhibit and competition.

This year’s juror, Adrienne Dellinger, executive director of Clayworks, selected 58 pieces of art and awarded eight prizes to the top winners including first, second and third prizes along with Juror’s Choice Awards.

First place was awarded to Jayne Braxton of Cornelius for her acrylic work titled “Pink Reflected.”

Second place was presented to Beth Taft of Concord for her oil artwork entitled “Koi Dance.”

Third place was given to Anne Harkness of Mooresville for her oil work titled “Orange Glee.”

The Juror’s Choice Awards went to Natalia Leigh of Kannapolis for her oil artwork “Yellow Eyes,” Harkness for her oil artwork titled, “Dancing Reflections,” Jean Cauthen of Charlotte for her oil work “Memento Mori,” Judy Riley of Mooresville for her clay work “Quilted Vessel” and Larry Sledge of Waxhaw for his photograph entitled “Birds of a Feather.”