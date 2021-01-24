Winners of eighth annual winter juried exhibition announced

Mooresville Arts held its eighth annual Winter Juried Exhibition with 38 works of art being chosen from 28 local artists to be displayed in this year’s show.

Katie St. Clair, associate professor of art at Davidson College, served as the juror of this year’s event. When talking about the exhibit, St. Clair expressed her thanks and comments about the exhibit as she said, “Thank you to all the artists who submitted work to the 2021 Winter Juried Exhibition. It was a pleasure to spend time with your art and get to pick this year’s awards.

“As an artist, I find it hard to take the time to reflect on my art and feel proud of the work I have done,” she said. “Today, I would encourage you to do just this. Congratulations to those artists who were chosen to participate and share their art practice with the community of Mooresville and the greater Charlotte area.”

First, second and third prizes were awarded to artists as follows: First prize, Natalia Leigh of Kannapolis for her oil work, “You Will Be OK;” second prize, Nancy Rosel Brown of Mooresville for her oil entry, “Plein Air Sungrass;” and third prize, Andy Mooney of Rockwell for his pen and ink work, “Night Train.”