Winter comes to South Iredell

An investigation into a fire that claimed one life Tuesday is underway.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 6-12 Lis…
Pictures from a home security system led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on breaking and entering and larceny charges.
From an early age, Parks Cornelius discovered the value of hard work and helping others, and those traits have been a part of his character al…
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved an economic incentive agreement to Battle Copacking, Inc. for the const…
MOORESVILLE — With just under six minutes to play in the fourth quarter, South Iredell took a timeout to regroup. The scoreboard showed that t…
With time winding down in the fourth quarter, Mooresville’s Thomas Vero lined up a corner three in front of the Blue Devil student section. Wh…
Students and staff in the Mooresville Graded School District must wear masks for another month to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as decided by…
Iredell County’s leading hospice and palliative care provider has announced that Michael Smith, MBA, was appointed president/CEO beginning Jan…
Cases of COVID-19 are soaring due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Dr. Malcolm Symes, a family medicine physician with Lake Norman Me…