A 67-year-old woman has been reported missing from a Mooresville assisted living facility.

Lynne Blay Baker left Crowne Colony at 291 Commercial Drive, Mooresville, at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday. The Mooresville Police Department reported the staff discovered her missing at 5 p.m. when checks were performed. Camera footage was reviewed and she was seen leaving the facility on foot.

Baker is believed to have dementia or Alzheimer’s, police reported,

Attempts by law enforcement to locate Baker have been unsuccessful.

She was last seen wearing black gloves, a gray/brown leopard print T-shirt, black and white multi print camouflage pants and white tennis shoes. She is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. She has short gray hair and blue eyes.

A Silver Alert was issued for Baker shortly after midnight.

Anyone who may have information on Baker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.