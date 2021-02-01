Woman struck on I-77 Sunday dies at Charlotte hospital

A woman struck by a vehicle on Sunday was initially reported to be in stable condition but her condition worsened overnight and she died at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center overnight, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

Master Trooper Jeff Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said, in a news release, that Wilson was in a vehicle with another person and got into an argument. The vehicle stopped partially in the roadway and Wilson got out and attempted to cross the travel lanes of I-77, he said.