 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman struck on I-77 Sunday dies at Charlotte hospital
View Comments
top story

Woman struck on I-77 Sunday dies at Charlotte hospital

{{featured_button_text}}
ambulance accident generic
METRO CREATIVE

A woman struck by a vehicle on Sunday was initially reported to be in stable condition but her condition worsened overnight and she died at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center overnight, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Amari Janae Wilson, 20, of Statesville, was struck by a vehicle Sunday on Interstate 77 North near the 38 mile marker.

Master Trooper Jeff Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said, in a news release, that Wilson was in a vehicle with another person and got into an argument. The vehicle stopped partially in the roadway and Wilson got out and attempted to cross the travel lanes of I-77, he said.

The driver who struck Wilson stopped and called 911, the highway patrol reported.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics