Women and heart disease seminar

Davis Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar May 31 “Women and Heart Disease” featuring Jessica Prevette, a certified family nurse practitioner, as presenter. The seminar is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S. During the presentation, Prevette will define heart disease, discuss the symptoms and the modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors, and focus on what we can do to improve our heart health.