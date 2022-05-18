 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Women and heart disease seminar

  • 0
051822-mot-life-heart-p1

Prevette

Davis Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar May 31 “Women and Heart Disease” featuring Jessica Prevette, a certified family nurse practitioner, as presenter. The seminar is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S. During the presentation, Prevette will define heart disease, discuss the symptoms and the modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors, and focus on what we can do to improve our heart health.

Visit the events tab at davisregional.com for information and to register. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

For information regarding the hospital’s cardiology service line, visit davismedicalgroup.com/cardiology.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Making a difference

Making a difference

Three graduates of FeedNC’s Culinary Job Training Program were recognized during a spring commencement ceremony on the afternoon of April 22 a…

Watch Now: Related Video

EU ready to approve another $527 million in military aid for Ukraine