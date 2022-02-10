 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Women and Heart Health' seminar set
'Women and Heart Health' seminar set

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free, online seminar, “Women and Heart Health,” in recognition and promotion of Heart Health Month Awareness.

The presentation will be Feb. 15 at noon and will be presented by family medicine physician Dr. Amber Hicks-Thibodeau of Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Tall Oaks and Denver. She will discuss women and heart disease, prevention, signs and symptoms and treatment.

For more information regarding the Heart Health Month Awareness seminar and to register, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed separately for Google Meet.

For Heart Care information and to find out your heart’s real age, visit: https://www.lnrmc.com/cardiac-care.

2-9 women and heart health

Hicks-Thibodeau
