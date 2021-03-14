This issue is much more than women and their financial forecast. Perhaps it’s the recognition of self-worth and the true value and status of a homemaker.

As an advocate of lifelong learning I contend that opportunities to learn exist for women who are ambitious and creative within the home. Women can’t be catalogued, measured, and assessed by charts and graphs. Although women studies at universities attempt to analyze our value. However, our value is not solely doing household chores but rather in our contributions to church, community and a composite of interests.

We may not all be notable activists, high-paid leaders, politicians, athletes, inventors, or scientists, but the job responsibilities of the “average” homemaker are just as challenging and daunting. We just may not be recognized in the tabloids or proclaimed a national wonder. The theme should have just stated National Women’s Month. Being confident in your role is the perfect path to happiness.

Women in the workplace, politics, or heading to space deserve headlines. The homemaker has also accomplished independence not based on money or status. They have become responsible and respected for their choices. Women are freer to pursue their interests and talents. On the other hand there are groups of women who take advantage of a situation, issue, or cause. As gold and silver prices fluctuate in value, so do women.

Connie Evans of Mooresville is a retired English teacher and an author. Her latest book is “Collecting My Thoughts, A Legacy of Learning.”