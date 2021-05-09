Women leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recognized

Every generation is filled with charitable and faithful women, eager to nurture and provide assistance to whoever is in need and whenever possible. In 1842, adopting the motto “Charity never faileth” (I Corinthians 13:8), women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints organized this service-focused spirit into a women’s organization known today as the Relief Society. Over its almost 180-year history, the Relief Society has grown from the chartered 20 individuals into a diverse organization of more than seven million members in 188+ countries and territories, making it one of the oldest and largest women’s organization in the world.
Although a worldwide organization, the needs of families and individuals are met on a personal level through local congregations presided over by local presidents. In the Greater Lake Norman-Gastonia area, there are 11 congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, all under an organizational umbrella known as the Gastonia Stake. This Mother’s Day, we would like to share a little about the work of the Relief Society and the feelings of the local women who preside in the area’s congregations.
As president over the Gastonia Stake Relief Society, Mooresville resident Jennifer Lawrence, a former business administrator and active mother of five, provides training, counsel and support to the 11 Relief Society presidents and their members in a variety of ways. One example is through organizing the stake’s annual women’s conference, where speakers address a wide range of topics from practical life skills to principles of self-worth, faith and hope. This year’s keynote speaker, Jodi Orvill Brown, spoke about personal tragedy and struggle and the importance of looking for the evidence of God’s hand through the little blessings and miracles in life. (see https://youtu.be/v-bcWQ_owxk).
Recognizing that “many women have felt isolated from other people and anxious about the future,” during the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout, Lawrence structured the conference to address a variety of current and relatable issues. She shared her feelings about the value of Relief Society and how her involvement in it has affected her life.
“I have been blessed with feelings of love and understanding for (those) I serve. Although I have been fortunate to have good health and many other advantages in life, I’ve often had questions on how best to raise my children and how to survive and thrive personally in this ever challenging world. Especially since we live far from extended family, the Relief Society has provided a way for me to form relationships with other women of faith so that I have a safe forum to find answers to my many questions. … The Gastonia Stake Relief Society has given us a way to connect with other women and a means to share words of comfort and hope in the teachings of the gospel of Jesus Christ. In the Relief Society, we always know we can find a friend.”
As one of the local Relief Society presidents, long-time Mooresville resident Pam James remarked, “There is a love for the sisters I serve (in the Lake Norman congregation) that is hard to describe. I believe the Lord lets me feel a tiny bit of the love He has for them. As a Relief Society, we help women and their families through inspired lessons … grow closer to their Savior and (become) more like Him. Usually this is done by the sisters themselves as they participate in discussions and share their thoughts and experiences. The Holy Ghost can then bear witness of the truths they need to understand at that time in their lives. Relief Society also teaches skills and builds relationships. Through a monthly weeknight activity, the sisters learn skills from each other to help them and their families be self-sufficient. We have many opportunities to serve other sisters and those in our communities, which brings blessings to those serving as well as those served. We learn to not only serve others but to also accept help when we are in need.”
Education is a critical building block of healthy, thriving societies. From its beginnings as a trailblazing organization, the Relief Society has been dedicated to nurturing, mentoring and teaching other women individually, in small groups and in larger programs of the church. Some examples of these programs include self-reliance education, training in family welfare and instructional courses for nurses and nursing assistants.
Mooresville Relief Society President Rachel Tree said that she was asked to lead a diverse group of women after moving to Mooresville less than a year prior, and that she draws upon the discipline learned while pursuing a degree in exercise science, as well as the energy she has developed as the mother of three young children. That discipline and energy helped her form important relationships with the women she serves and helped her overcome personal obstacles to better fulfill her role.
“I very quickly met and got to know quite a number of women,” she said. “This (role) has … given me multiple opportunities to work to overcome feelings of inadequacy. Being called at the age of just 33, I felt insecure and quite nervous to lead a group of women. I prayed often for guidance from the Holy Spirit and help to overcome these feelings. I realized early on that I could not magnify this (role) without constant help from the Lord. I turned to Him often in prayer for guidance and support. Seeing His hand in my life daily (has) helped me feel a closeness to Him that I hadn’t felt before (and) my love for and testimony of my Savior have deepened.”
We honor these women and appreciate their leadership. For more information about Relief Society and how you can participate in activities, please go to comeuntochrist.org.