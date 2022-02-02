 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Women’s Day of Reflection planned
All women, high school age to 100, are invited to join for a Women’s Day of Reflection: Planting the Seeds of Faith, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road.

The event, which is sponsored by Special Works and Tasks (S.W.A.T.) at the church, will be held in the St. Ignatius Day Chapel on Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Rev. Bernard Oleru serving as the presenter.

Lunch will be included. A donation of $5 is required to hold your registration and will be donated to the Backpack Ministry and Food for Days. Those attending are asked to please register by Feb. 21 by emailing Alby Halsey at granhalsey@gmail.com.

