Women’s Day of Reflection planned

All women, high school age to 100, are invited to join for a Women’s Day of Reflection: Planting the Seeds of Faith, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event, which is sponsored by Special Works and Tasks (S.W.A.T.) at the church, will be held in the St. Ignatius Day Chapel on Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Rev. Bernard Oleru serving as the presenter.

Lunch will be included. A donation of $5 is required to hold your registration and will be donated to the Backpack Ministry and Food for Days. Those attending are asked to please register by Feb. 21 by emailing Alby Halsey at granhalsey@gmail.com.