Women’s networking event is scheduled
Lake Norman WINS (Women Influencing Networking Sharing) will be gathering for its Jan. 12 in-person meeting. Scheduled for 8:30-10 a.m., this women’s only event will be held at Brick Row, 19725 Oak St., #9, Cornelius.

Those attending the free event, sponsored by the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce, should bring their business cards and brochures for this “Getting to Know You” networking session. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own morning refreshments. Public Grounds Coffee will be provided.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing protocols will be followed.

