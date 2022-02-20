 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Women’s networking group meeting set
0 Comments
alert top story

Women’s networking group meeting set

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2-20 women's network

Edie Raether to speak at March 8 event.

 Edie Raether, courtesy photo

The Lake Norman Chamber WINS Women’s Network will be meeting March 8 from 8:30-10 a.m. at Brick Row, 19725 Oak St., Cornelius, and all women are invited.

The focus of this group is to bring women from all around the lake, including Mooresville, Denver, Davidson, Statesville, Cornelius and Huntersville, to connect over coffee and morning refreshments. Stay at home moms, newcomers, college students, business, professionals, retirees and job seekers are all encouraged to attend. There is no cost, no longtime obligations and no membership requirement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Serving as speaker at the March meeting will be change strategist and brain trainer Edie Raether who will give a talk on the topic of “Unstoppable!! If You Can’t Walk, RUN!! Turning Obstacles Into Opportunities!”

She is a TEDx and international keynote speaker, coach, consultant, bestselling author and behavioral psychology expert. Raether has also been a college professor, occupational therapist, psychotherapist and talk show host with ABC.

Doors open at 8:10 a.m. for coffee and networking. Questions? Call 704-892-1922.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fireworks accompany close of Beijing Winter Olympics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16
Local News

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics