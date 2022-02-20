Women’s networking group meeting set

The Lake Norman Chamber WINS Women’s Network will be meeting March 8 from 8:30-10 a.m. at Brick Row, 19725 Oak St., Cornelius, and all women are invited.

The focus of this group is to bring women from all around the lake, including Mooresville, Denver, Davidson, Statesville, Cornelius and Huntersville, to connect over coffee and morning refreshments. Stay at home moms, newcomers, college students, business, professionals, retirees and job seekers are all encouraged to attend. There is no cost, no longtime obligations and no membership requirement.

Serving as speaker at the March meeting will be change strategist and brain trainer Edie Raether who will give a talk on the topic of “Unstoppable!! If You Can’t Walk, RUN!! Turning Obstacles Into Opportunities!”

She is a TEDx and international keynote speaker, coach, consultant, bestselling author and behavioral psychology expert. Raether has also been a college professor, occupational therapist, psychotherapist and talk show host with ABC.

Doors open at 8:10 a.m. for coffee and networking. Questions? Call 704-892-1922.