Women’s networking group to meet Oct. 13

Lake Norman WINS (Women Influencing Networking Sharing) will be gathering in person for its Oct. 13 meeting. Scheduled for 8:30-10 a.m., this women’s only networking group will meet at Brick Row, 19725 Oak St. No. 9, Cornelius.

Presented by Skillz Martial Arts, the event will feature breakfast sponsored by Summit Place of Mooresville and guest speaker, Dr. Princess Thomas with Breast Care Specialists in Mooresville, speaking on the topic of “What are the Odds?” A surgeon, Thomas is an advocate for treating the whole person using an individualized and personalized approach and is committed to providing women and treatment options that suit their needs personally, emotional and spiritually while not compromising the quality of care provided.

The group is a forum for members to connect in a professional yet informal atmosphere over coffee and refreshments. Open to all women, the meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month from 8:30-10 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and attendance at this month’s event will be limited to just 25 women. RSVP to 704-892-1922 or chamber@lakenormanchamber.org.