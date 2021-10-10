 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Women's club event is scheduled
0 Comments
alert top story

Women's club event is scheduled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Statesville Christian Women Club luncheon and program will be held at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St., Statesville. Scheduled for Oct. 18 and beginning at 11 a.m., cost is $15 per person, which includes the meal, feature and speaker.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“First Impression and False Assumptions” will be the topic for the month with Carol Dobosy of Mooresville as the guest speaker. Also featured will be Andrea Sherrill, extension agent for Family and Consumer Services with the N.C. Cooperative Extension-Iredell County.

For reservations or additional information, call Vickie at 704-495-5054.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics