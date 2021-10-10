Women's club event is scheduled

The Statesville Christian Women Club luncheon and program will be held at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St., Statesville. Scheduled for Oct. 18 and beginning at 11 a.m., cost is $15 per person, which includes the meal, feature and speaker.

“First Impression and False Assumptions” will be the topic for the month with Carol Dobosy of Mooresville as the guest speaker. Also featured will be Andrea Sherrill, extension agent for Family and Consumer Services with the N.C. Cooperative Extension-Iredell County.

For reservations or additional information, call Vickie at 704-495-5054.