Woodland Heights Elementary School’s fourth-grade math classes held a Glow Day for students to review area and perimeter, multiplication and estimation. The students had a lot of fun and were engaged. Fourth-grade math teachers Brittany Bell, Meghann Fairchild and Dawn Kennett coordinated the event.
Woodland Heights math students enjoyed Glow Day
