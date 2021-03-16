 Skip to main content
Woodland Heights math students enjoyed Glow Day
Woodland Heights Elementary School’s fourth-grade math classes held a Glow Day for students to review area and perimeter, multiplication and estimation. The students had a lot of fun and were engaged. Fourth-grade math teachers Brittany Bell, Meghann Fairchild and Dawn Kennett coordinated the event.

