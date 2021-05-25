 Skip to main content
Woodland Heights Middle School named National Beta School of Merit
  • Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools announced that Woodland Heights Middle School is a 2020-21 National Beta School of Merit. The school earned this recognition by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on their campus.

The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence. To achieve this prestigious honor, a school must have members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta Club. This year, only 29% of Beta Clubs across the country received this award.

In a congratulatory letter to the school, CEO Bobby Hart said, “Thank you for your continued support of National Beta and commitment to developing future leaders.”

“It is important to us to make academic success a priority for all grade levels at Woodland Heights Middle,” stated Principal Jimmie Dancy. “Middle school is a pivotal time to build strong study and leadership skills, and we are proud to have such a strong Beta Club program at our school.”

About National Beta

With more than 500,000 active members and 9,000 chapters nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. The National Beta program offers more than $300,000 annually to its Senior Beta Members. Visit betaclub.org for more information

