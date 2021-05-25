Woodland Heights Middle School named National Beta School of Merit

Iredell-Statesville Schools announced that Woodland Heights Middle School is a 2020-21 National Beta School of Merit. The school earned this recognition by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on their campus.

The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence. To achieve this prestigious honor, a school must have members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta Club. This year, only 29% of Beta Clubs across the country received this award.

In a congratulatory letter to the school, CEO Bobby Hart said, “Thank you for your continued support of National Beta and commitment to developing future leaders.”

“It is important to us to make academic success a priority for all grade levels at Woodland Heights Middle,” stated Principal Jimmie Dancy. “Middle school is a pivotal time to build strong study and leadership skills, and we are proud to have such a strong Beta Club program at our school.”