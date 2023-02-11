National Junior Beta Club members from Woodland Heights Middle School are celebrating their recent participation in the N.C. Junior Beta State Convention. They were announced as winners of the following competition: Seventh grade Math: Allie Elberfeld, fifth place.

National Beta Club State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in various academic and STEM-based, virtual and performing arts competitions. The state convention was offered as a hybrid event. This gave students the opportunity to compete either virtually or on-site at Greensboro depending on their level of comfort. This victory at the state level provides an opportunity for Allie to compete at the national level. National Convention will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky, during the summer.

The Woodland Heights Middle School Junior Beta Club is made up academically of the top 10% of students from the school. Members earn service hours by contributing time to various organizations. Through January 2023, they have contributed more than 350 service hours locally. This past December they donated more than $400 in supplies to Iredell County Animal Services.

With more than 500,000 active members and 9,000 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes fourth through eighth grades and National Senior Beta includes grades ninth through 12th. Visit betaclub.org for more information.